Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka to make last eight

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini has previously never been further than the fourth round at Wimbledon
Italian Matteo Berrettini cruised into the quarter-finals of the men's singles at Wimbledon with a confident straight-set victory over Ilya Ivashka.

The seventh seed looked in the kind of imperious form which saw him win Queen's last month as he outclassed Ivashka 6-4 6-3 6-1 on court 12.

Berrettini lost just one service game to the Belarusian as he sealed victory with a stylish forehand winner.

He will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alexander Zverev.

