Heather Watson and Harriet Dart both lost in the first round of the women's singles at this year's Wimbledon

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart have been knocked out of the women's doubles at Wimbledon, losing to Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei.

The Britons won the first set 6-4 but the Taiwanese sisters clinched the next two sets 6-2 6-2 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram are into the last eight of the men's doubles after a three-set win.

They beat Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar 6-3 6-3 7-6 (12-10).

Victory over the Ecuadorian and Uruguayan duo secured a meeting with either Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, or Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

Lloyd Glasspool's groin injury meant he and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara were unable to fulfil their last-16 tie with eighth seeds Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Poland's Lukasz Kubot.

In the mixed doubles, Naomi Broady and French partner Jeremy Chardy progressed courtesy of a walkover victory against New Zealand's Michael Venus and Chan Hao-ching.

Broady and Chardy will face South African Raven Klaasen and Croatia's Darija Jurak in the third round.