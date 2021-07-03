Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray has won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have been knocked out in the second round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

Dutchman Robin Haase and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan beat Britain's Murray and Brazilian partner Soares 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-2.

It capped a miserable 24 hours for the Murray family after Jamie's younger brother Andy lost to Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles on Friday.

Jamie Murray was a beaten men's doubles finalist at Wimbledon in 2015.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the other British players in doubles action.

Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram claimed a 6-4 6-3 win over Italian Stefano Travaglia and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

They will play Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar of Uruguay in the third round.

Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara beat British duo Aidan McHugh and Alastair Gray 4-6 6-3 8-6 to set up a meeting with eighth seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazilian Marcelo Melo.

However, Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot are out after a 6-2 6-4 loss to 16th seeds Max Purcell and Luke Saville of Australia.