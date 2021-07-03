Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios received medical treatment at the end of the first set

Nick Kyrgios retired from his third-round match with Felix Auger-Aliassime through injury but said his Wimbledon run had given him a "second wind".

The Australian had dominated the first set before Canada's Auger-Aliassime levelled the tie at 2-6 6-1.

But Kyrgios, clearly in pain, then withdrew, saying he had injured an abdominal muscle towards the end of the first set.

It means his mixed doubles partnership with Venus Williams may be over.

"I haven't played this level of tennis in a long time, and playing someone as good as Felix, I want my main weapon, my serve, to be firing on all cylinders," said Kyrgios, 26.

"I just felt my ab, I definitely did something to it towards the end of the first set.

"That's just the way it goes, he's a hell of a player, he's going to do some special things in this sport.

"Playing out here, and having this support, has maybe made me have a second wind, I reckon I'm going to come back and play for a bit longer.

"I did all I could to prepare, to get here, I beat a heck of a player in the first round and I played a great second round, I tried to play as long as I could and I'm sorry that I couldn't give you more today."

Kyrgios had caused the start of the match on Court One to be delayed after leaving his shoes in the locker room.

He thrilled the crowd with underarm serves and hot dog shots, before his medical timeout towards the end of the first set put a stop to his usual entertaining antics.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, will face Taylor Fritz or fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Italian Matteo Berrettini eased into the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over Aljaz Bedene.

The seventh seed, who beat Briton Cameron Norrie in the final at Queen's last month, comfortably outclassed his Slovenian opponent 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Berrettini did not lose a service game as he notched up an impressive 20 aces.

He will play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Australian Jordan Thompson.

The unseeded Ivashka won six of his seven break points to clinch victory, as he reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first in his career.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz also won in straight sets as he quickly brushed aside Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 6-4 in 84 minutes.

The 14th seed, who has not dropped a set so far in the tournament, was in imperious form as he hit 33 winners.

Hurkacz's reward is a tie against second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia or Croat Marin Cilic, who reached the final in 2017.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego sent down 14 aces as he overpowered Australian James Duckworth to complete a straightforward 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory and secure a meeting with either Swiss great Roger Federer or Norrie.

The 23rd seed's win ensured there are two Italians in the last 16 at Wimbledon for first time since 1955, although nobody from the country has ever won the men's tournament.