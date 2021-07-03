Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber won 12 out of 13 games after losing the first set

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Coco Gauff in round four after coming from a set down against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 25th seed started slowly, slumping to 1-5 before rain halted play, but then returned to win 2-6 6-0 6-1.

Gauff was in total command against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Centre Court, winning 6-3 6-3.

The 17-year-old American has now reached the last 16 at Wimbledon on the two occasions she has played here.

Last week in the German town of Bad Homborg, Kerber won her first title since her victory in SW19 in 2018 and this match offered a prime opportunity to progress.

She looked jaded at the start after a tough second-round encounter with Sara Sorribes Tormo and the much fresher Sasnovich took advantage, but after the rain delay the 33-year-old German found the kind of form that could make her a threat in the second week.

Gauff will provide formidable opposition in round four after she dismissed Juvan in straight sets.

The 20th seed reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last month and was in charge from the start here, taking a 4-0 first-set lead with confident serving and perfectly executed winners.

She then broke early in the second set and kept her cool to wrap up the match inside 65 minutes and set up what will be an intriguing contest against three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber on Monday.