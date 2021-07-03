Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu impressed with a strong backhand

Emma Raducanu's dream debut run at Wimbledon continued into the fourth round with victory over Romania's world number 45 Sorana Cirstea.

The 18-year-old British wildcard, ranked 338th and fresh from completing her A-Levels, impressed in a 6-3 7-5 win.

Playing on a show court for the first time, she stunned 31-year-old Cirstea by taking eight games in a row.

"I am so speechless right now," Raducanu said.

"I didn't know what my reaction would be, and then that just happened. I'm so, so grateful for all the support I had today.

"This is by far the biggest court I've played on. I think I coped quite well in the beginning, I just tried to hold my nerve.

"When I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents said, 'Aren't you packing too much match kit?' I think I'm going to have to do some laundry tonight."

Raducanu will play Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16.

A day to remember

If we did not know it before, we do now. There is a new star of British tennis - and her name is Emma Raducanu.

No-one was more shocked than Raducanu herself when she defeated Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the third round, where she became the third youngest British woman to reach that stage in the Open era.

Coached by Nigel Sears, Andy Murray's father-in-law, she was only handed a wildcard into the main draw late on after making her WTA Tour debut at Nottingham earlier in June.

And as she walked on to Court One, she could not help but display a wry smile, looking around at the crowd as she laid out her towel and bag.

But she was not at all fazed by the thousands watching, holding break point in the very first game though missing out on the chance to take first blood.

Cirstea - who played her first Wimbledon when her opponent was just five - broke Raducanu in the fourth game. The young Briton broke back immediately in what was the start of a run that will be long remembered.

She went on to win eight successive games, sealing the first set in the process, and looked to be careering towards a dominant two-set win.

But when Cirstea broke back in the fifth game, it looked as though the nerves were starting to creep in.

She held five break points in a near 15-minute game at 3-4 ahead, but it was a moment in the 12th game that perhaps sealed the match for her.

A remarkable backhand winner, that caused her to drop her own racquet in disbelief, was the moment Cirstea's head dropped, and Raducanu went on to earn her place in the fourth round on her third match point.

