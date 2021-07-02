Wimbledon 2021: Dan Evans loses to Sebastian Korda in third round
British number one Dan Evans saw his bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended by American prodigy Sebastian Korda.
Evans, 31, had not dropped a set in his opening two matches, but the 22nd seed came unstuck against 20-year-old Korda.
Wimbledon debutant Korda, ranked 50th in the world, looked unfazed on the big stage as he won 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.
Two-time champion Andy Murray will hope to soften the blow for the home fans when he follows on Centre Court.
The former world number one takes on Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, aiming to become the first British man to reach the second week of this year's tournament.
More to follow.
