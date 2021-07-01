Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kyrgios previously said teaming up with a Williams sister was a "dream come true"

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams' blockbuster mixed doubles partnership got off to a winning start with a three-set victory over US duo Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria.

Australian Kyrgios and multiple Grand Slam champion Williams won 6-3 3-6 7-5.

The wildcards will play fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar next.

Kyrgios previously said they had been planning to join up at a major "for a while", and their debut was memorable.

The pair were greeted by huge cheers when they walked out on to court two and their much-anticipated pairing did not disappoint.

The first two sets were good-natured and fun, with laughs almost outnumbering the cheers at times.

Not many people would get away with calling seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams "V" but that is what Kyrgios did between points.

Kyrgios berated himself in the second set for his serving not being up to scratch and with a third-round singles match to come on Saturday, he was probably not that happy to be taken into a deciding set.

The mood changed in the third, with Kyrgios annoyed over a line call. One fan yelled "It's not worth it, Nick" as the Australian protested bitterly that he hand not seen the hand signal of the line judge.

He grew even more frustrated, launching into an expletive-filled rant at the chair umpire after he and Williams had their serve broken.

They broke straight back, before going on to wrap up the win with another break.

Kyrgios plays in the men's singles third round on Saturday against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime but American Williams is out of the women's.