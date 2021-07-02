Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek won the French Open in 2020

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek dropped just one game as she raced into the Wimbledon fourth round with a swift victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The Pole, who won the French Open in 2020, beat the Romanian 6-1 6-0.

Swiatek will face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur or former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza for a place in the quarter-finals.

The 55-minute match could have been even quicker, had it not been for a 10-minute fifth game in the second set.