Emma Raducanu will pocket £115,000 for reaching the third round

Eighteen-year-old British wildcard Emma Raducanu stunned former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon third round.

Raducanu, who sat her A-Levels two months ago, won 6-2 6-4.

Ranked 338th in the world, she will next face Sorana Cirstea after the Romanian defeated Victoria Azarenka.

Raducanu is making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June.

But she has been touted as the future of British women's tennis, earning a Fed Cup call-up earlier in the year, and continues as the only female Briton remaining in the Wimbledon singles draw.

She defeated Russian's Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round on Wednesday, before her shock win over Czech world number 41 Vondrousova.

