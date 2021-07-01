Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ashleigh Barty is top seed at a major for the fifth time in her career

World number one Ashleigh Barty ground out a second-round win over Anna Blinkova as the Wimbledon draw opened up further for her with the exit of third seed Elina Svitolina.

Barty's serve was error-strewn but she dug deep to secure a 6-4 6-3 win.

She has reached the Wimbledon third round for the third successive tournament and will play Czech Katerina Siniakova.

But Ukraine's Svitolina is out, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Magda Linette.

Of her Russian opponent, Barty said: "We had to do a lot of homework to work out how we would figure out her game.

"She played a great match. A few points here and there and it could have been a different story."

