Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart both suffered first-round defeats in the women's singles

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

British duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart produced a composed performance to sail through the opening round of the women's doubles at Wimbledon.

They completed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and China's Zhang Shuai in little over an hour on court four.

Anton Matusevich and Luke Johnson lost in straight sets in the men's doubles.

The British pairing fell 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to Australian duo Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid.

There are two all-British matches later on Thursday in the men's doubles opening round as the Skupski brothers, Ken and Neal, face Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston, while Stuart Parker and James Ward meet Luke Bambridge and Dom Inglot.