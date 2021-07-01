Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semi-finals in June

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev reached the third round at Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over American Tennys Sandgren.

The 24-year-old world number six produced a dominant display to progress 7-5 6-2 6-3 at the All England Club.

The 2020 US Open finalist will play the winner of the all-American meeting between Taylor Fritz and Steve Johnson.

Also on day four, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev meets Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

Elsewhere in the men's singles draw, Swiss eight-time winner Roger Federer faces France's Richard Gasquet last on Centre Court and Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini plays Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Seeking a first Grand Slam triumph, the 24-year-old Zverev, whose best result at Wimbledon was a fourth-round exit in 2017, broke Sandgren's serve for the first time for 6-5 before serving out the opening set.

Having lost just five points on serve in the first set, the German maintained a devastating level in the second and secured a double break for 4-1 in a set where he won all four of his service games to love.

Zverev made the fatal breakthrough in the third game of the final set, denying world number 68 Sandgren his only break-back opportunity with a fine backhand winner in the subsequent game before taking his first match point on the 29-year-old's serve after one hour and 44 minutes.