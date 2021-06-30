Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Andy Murray defied the odds yet again as he reached the Wimbledon third round by beating German qualifier Oscar Otte in another thriller which finished under the Centre Court lights.

The Scot led by a set and a break but momentum switched to Otte, an SW19 debutant ranked 151st in the world.

Murray, 34, looked weary as Otte won the third set for a 2-1 lead, before darkness forced the pair off court.

But with the crowd behind him, Murray fought back to win 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2.

The 7,500 fans allowed inside Centre Court as part of the government's event research programme had been subdued until Murray urged them for more support from the fourth set onwards.

Then it turned into an electric atmosphere as a pumped-up Murray played himself towards victory, backed by the sound of singing and chanting from the partisan crowd.

"I enjoyed the end of the match. The middle part not so much," Murray said.

"What an atmosphere to play in at the end. The whole crowd was amazing but there were a few guys in there getting me fired up. I needed everyone's help."

It was another incredible evening for Murray at the All England Club, coming just 48 hours after the two-time champion had beaten Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Like that match, Murray returned reinvigorated - mentally, physically and tactically - from the enforced break for the roof to be closed.

After the pair returned to court after a 15-minute pause, Murray won seven of the next nine games to take control.

There was still time for more tension and excitement. Murray struggled to hold serve for 5-2, getting over the line with a stretching volley which left even his watching wife Kim shaking her head in disbelief.

Then, he sealed a remarkable victory with a moment of brilliance. On the first of two match points, with Otte racing forward, Murray produced an inch-perfect lob which left him smiling and shaking his head as Centre Court erupted.

Now Murray will face a step up in class when he plays Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Friday.

Shapovalov, 22, will be well rested after being given a walkover on Wednesday because of a rib injury to second-round opponent Pablo Andujar of Spain.

