Last updated on

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July

British 29th seed Cameron Norrie demonstrated his superb form to the Wimbledon crowd with a gutsy four-set win over France's Lucas Pouille.

Norrie trailed by a set when the match was suspended on Tuesday, fighting back on Wednesday to win 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-2 7-5 on a buoyant court two.

Norrie is seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam after a fine 2021.

The 25-year-old reached the Queen's final last weekend and showed his confidence again on the SW19 grass.

