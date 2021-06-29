Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Benoit Paire has previously said that tennis is not his priority

Benoit Paire was warned by the umpire for a lack of effort and told to stop "wasting everybody's time" by a fan in a straight-set defeat at Wimbledon.

The Frenchman, 32, lost 6-3 6-4 6-0 to Diego Schwartzman in the first round, getting a code violation for unsporting conduct at 5-0 and 30-0 in the third.

That prompted him to tell the umpire: "Call the physio, I have pain."

But umpire Mohamed Lahyani would not, replying: "You cannot play like this. You have to show more sportsmanship."

The third set lasted less than 20 minutes, with Lahyani warning the world number 46 to try harder.

When asked what he thought about the heckling by a fan over time-wasting on Court Two, Paire said: "I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it. I do not play for people."

Paire is no stranger to on-court controversy, with the French tennis federation banning him from the Tokyo Olympics after repeated instances of "deeply inappropriate behaviour".

In 2016, he was sent home from the Rio Olympics for poor behaviour and breaching team rules.

He has also spoken of his frustration regarding tennis bubbles over the past year, that the sport is not his priority and the tour is "boring".