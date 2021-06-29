Last updated on .From the section Tennis

American great Serena Williams broke down in tears as her latest attempt for an elusive record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was cruelly ended by injury.

Williams started against Belarusian world number 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich with heavy strapping on her right thigh and then slipped in the fifth game.

The 39-year-old went down again in the sixth game and had to retire.

"I'm so sad for Serena," Sasnovich said.

