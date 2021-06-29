Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Karolina Pliskova dropped out of the world's top 10 for the first time since 2016 earlier this year

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova battled back to defeat Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and reach the second round at Wimbledon.

Czech eighth seed Pliskova, 29, rescued the first set from 5-2 down against the French Open semi-finalist, winning the subsequent five games.

She went on to claim a 7-5 6-4 victory against world number 47 Zidansek, 23.

Currently ranked 13th in the world, 2016 US Open finalist Pliskova faces Croatia's Donna Vekic next.

Vekic, 25, beat Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-1 6-4 in her match.

Pliskova, world number one in 2017, is yet to progress beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, having reached that stage in 2018 and 2019.

She lost in the third round at the Australian Open and second round at the French Open earlier this year - a repeat of her 2020 performances.

Her straight-set defeat by American Sloane Stephens at Roland Garros in June saw her drop out of the WTA top 10 for the first time since 2016.