Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Eight-time champion Roger Federer avoided a huge Wimbledon upset as injury robbed France's Adrian Mannarino of the chance to earn a memorable win.

Sixth seed Federer, 39, trailed 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 3-6 4-2 when Mannarino slipped and injured his knee.

The world number 41 battled on and lost the fourth set, then retired after one point in the decider.

A sympathetic Centre Court crowd gave a heartfelt ovation as Mannarino, on his 33rd birthday, limped off court.

"It is awful, it shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career. I wish him all the best," said Federer.

"I hope he recovers quickly and we see him back on the courts. He could have won the match."

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion will play France's Richard Gasquet or Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the second round.

