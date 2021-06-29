Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer advances on return as Adrian Mannarino retires injured

Eight-time champion Roger Federer avoided a huge Wimbledon upset as injury robbed France's Adrian Mannarino of the chance to earn a memorable win.

Sixth seed Federer, 39, trailed 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 3-6 4-2 when Mannarino slipped and injured his knee.

The world number 41 battled on and lost the fourth set, then retired after one point in the decider.

A sympathetic Centre Court crowd gave a heartfelt ovation as Mannarino, on his 33rd birthday, limped off court.

"It is awful, it shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career. I wish him all the best," said Federer.

"I hope he recovers quickly and we see him back on the courts. He could have won the match."

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion will play France's Richard Gasquet or Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the second round.

More to follow.

