Wimbledon 2021 Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July

Andy Murray recomposed himself to ensure his Wimbledon singles return ended with a dramatic four-set victory over 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

In his first singles match in SW19 since 2017, the two-time champion led 6-4 6-3 5-0 against the Georgian.

The Briton could not convert two match points and wobbled as Basilashvili, 29, fought back to force a fourth set.

After a break to shut the Centre Court roof, Murray returned reinvigorated to win 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 under the lights.

The Scot will have a day off playing before his second-round match on Wednesday, knowing he will play a qualifier as Germany's Oscar Otte or France's Arthur Rinderknech await him.

The pair saw their match suspended at 21:00 BST because of darkness - with the deciding set delicately poised at 9-9.

