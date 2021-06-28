Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon this year

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock straight-set defeat by American Frances Tiafoe on day one at Wimbledon.

Third seed Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open final earlier in June, was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-3 by the impressive world number 57 Tiafoe on Court One.

It is the third time in four attempts the 22-year-old Greek has exited Wimbledon in round one.

Tiafoe meets Canada's Vasek Pospisil or Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena next.

The 23-year-old reached the Queen's Club quarter-finals two weeks ago, but this was the first time he has ever beaten a top-five ranked player.

Tiafoe held on to his advantage after breaking Tsitsipas' serve in the opening game to take the first set - and made his next breakthrough in the ninth game of the second to take firm control of the contest.

Tsitsipas, beaten by world number one Novak Djokovic in five sets in the Roland Garros showpiece, was unable to respond after losing his opening service game in the third set. Tiafoe took his third match point on the Greek's serve to seal a stunning victory.