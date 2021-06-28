Jamie Murray (right) partners Bruno Soares once again in a Grand Slam

Jamie Murray says missing out on this summer's Olympics feels like "a rejection" after winning seven Grand Slam titles in men's and mixed doubles.

Murray, 35, was part of Team GB for the past three Games but will not be going to Tokyo.

Younger brother Andy, 34, will defend his title after taking singles gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"You've just got to take it on the chin and move on," the elder Murray said before his Wimbledon campaign.

"To not be selected as part of the team feels like a rejection and you feel slighted by it. To not make one of the top four spots for the doubles team is obviously hard, especially after the career I've had.

"The selectors obviously felt there was better teams to go with. I don't necessarily agree with that but that's just the way it is. You just have to live with that.

"I've played three times before, had good experiences off the court, not so much on the court. It's disappointing. If you told me I could win Wimbledon or Olympics, I would take Wimbledon so I'll put all my efforts into that and see where we get."

Seventh seeds Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares take on American Nicholas Monroe and Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the first round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

And the Scot says Johanna Konta missing out on the championships after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case has "put people on edge".

"It's rubbish, it's rubbish," he said. "I feel really bad for her. A terrible situation to be in. There's nothing we can do, unfortunately."