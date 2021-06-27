Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta has been ruled out of Wimbledon because one of her team has tested positive for Covid.

Konta, who was seeded 27th, has been deemed a close contact and must therefore isolate for 10 days.

The 30-year-old was due to play Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first round on Tuesday.

All players must stay at the official hotel in Westminster and are allowed to bring three people with them.

Konta chose her fiancee, her coach Dan Smethurst and her strength and conditioning coach Gill Myburgh.

As Konta lives very close to the hotel, it is understood she will be allowed home to quarantine.

Two weeks ago, the world number 29 won her first WTA title for four years in Nottingham.

Konta had been hoping for further success at Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals in 2017 and the quarter-finals two years ago.

Speaking on the eve of the Championships, Konta said staying at the official hotel has been an odd experience.

"It's odd to drive past kind of my home every day on the way to Wimbledon," she said.

"It's a small price to pay to be able to be back and playing again here at Wimbledon. It's kind of like an all-inclusive cruise, that's what it feels like. I've never been on a cruise, but that's how I imagine an all-inclusive cruise to be."