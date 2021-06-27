Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios says his partnership with five-time singles champion Venus Williams will be "the mixed doubles pair of the tournament"

Nick Kyrgios is ready to have some fun when he makes his competitive return at Wimbledon, with the Australian planning to "get some strawberries and chill".

The 26-year-old has left his country for the first time since the pandemic started and has not played since the Australian Open in February.

As well as playing singles, he will team up with American veteran Venus Williams in the mixed doubles.

"I'm using this as a vacation," said Kyrgios, now ranked 61st in the world.

"I've been in Australia now for a year and a half. I've reached a really nice level of freedom. Nothing fazes me at all any more."

Kyrgios will play French 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the first round at the All England Club, a rematch of their thrilling five-set encounter in Melbourne which the Australian won in front of rowdy home crowd.

In the next round, Kyrgios lost to US Open champion Dominic Thiem in another entertaining five-setter and has not played on the ATP Tour since.

"I didn't feel at all that I had to play. When I was at home I wasn't looking at any results. I was happy without tennis," said Kyrgios, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2014.

"I just feel like I've got a little bit left to give to the game. I feel like a lot of people are wanting me to play.

"I just want to go out there and have some fun. I haven't been on a tennis court for a while. It's Wimbledon, it's the pinnacle of tennis. I'm going to get myself some strawberries and chill."