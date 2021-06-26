Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jelena Ostapenko won the French Open title in 2017 and reached number five in the world the following year

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-3 in the the final of the Eastbourne International to win her first WTA title for almost two years.

Ostapenko, who is Latvia's only Grand Slam singles title winner, took just 67 minutes to overcome the world number 27 for her first grass-court crown.

She became only the third wildcard to win the Eastbourne title.

"It's great to win a title before Wimbledon," the world number 43 said.

"I've enjoyed this week so much. I've got some confidence and now it's time I show some good tennis at Wimbledon."

Ostapenko, who hit 24 winners to Kontaveit's 17, won 78% of her first-service points and for the second successive match served no double faults.

Victory saw the 24-year-old emulate Monica Seles and Julie Halard-Decugis as wildcard entries to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber won the Bad Homburg Open in her native Germany. The three-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one beat the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.