Eastbourne International: Jelena Ostapenko beats Elena Rybakina to reach final
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko knocked out Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to reach the final of the Eastbourne International.
Ostapenko, the only Latvian player to win a Grand Slam singles title, won 6-4 6-1 to set up a final against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.
Kontaveit went through after Italy's Camila Giorgi retired with an injury in the first set of their match.
Australian Alex de Minaur meets Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the men's final.
De Minaur beat Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-3 7-6 (7-2) but the chance of an all-Australian final vanished when Sonego beat De Minaur's compatriot Max Purcell 6-1 3-6 6-1.
In the men's doubles semi-final, Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram lost 6-4 6-3 to Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.
Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara reached the final with a 7-5 6-1 win over Ukranian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Japanese partner Makoto Ninomiya.
