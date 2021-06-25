Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Swan is the first British women to come through Wimbledon qualifying since 2001

Britain's Katie Swan put an injury-hit year behind her to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw.

Swan won 6-0 6-4 against Australia's Arina Rodionova at Roehampton.

The 22-year-old, ranked 390th in the world, dropped to her haunches on the baseline and cupped her mouth with both hands after clinching victory.

"I can't even believe it. I'm so happy," said the Great Britain Fed Cup player. "I think this is my biggest accomplishment in tennis."

With the tour being stopped by the pandemic in March last year, then suffering back and wrist injuries, Swan did not play competitively again until January this year.

She has been trying to regain form and fitness on the ITF Tour - the circuit below the main WTA Tour - and strong performances this week have ended in the ultimate reward of a Wimbledon spot.

Swan is the only Briton to come through the three rounds of qualifying this week and means there are 15 home players in the main draw.

She will find out her first-round opponent once all the final qualifying matches have been completed and the winners are placed in the draw, which was made earlier on Friday.