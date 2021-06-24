Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Defending women's champion Simona Halep has pulled out of Wimbledon because of a calf injury.

The Romanian picked up the injury at May's Italian Open and was subsequently ruled out of the French Open.

The 29-year-old, who was seeded second, has been at the All England Club this week, raising hopes she would be fit to defend the title she won in 2019.

But she withdrew from the event, which returns after being cancelled last year, minutes before Friday's draw.

