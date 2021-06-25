Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili when he returns to the Wimbledon singles next week after a four-year absence.

The Briton has not played the event since 2017 because of injury and the postponement of last year's edition.

British wildcard Jack Draper will make his Wimbledon main-draw debut against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

British women's number one Johanna Konta, a semi-finalist in 2017, meets Czech Katerina Siniakova in her opener.

Francesca Jones, another Briton making her main-draw debut at the All England Club, faces American teenager Coco Gauff in her first-round match.

Dan Evans, Britain's highest-ranked male player, plays Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, with Cameron Norrie facing France's Lucas Pouille.

Norrie, 25, could play eight-time champion Roger Federer in the third round.

Murray, who won the title in 2013 and 2016, is ranked 119th in the world and has been given a wildcard to play at the All England Club.

Konta, Evans and Norrie are all seeded - the first time since 1978 that Britain has three seeds in the singles - and there are eight other home players in the two main draws.

Katie Swan, who reached the second round in 2018, will make it nine if she beats Australia's Arina Rodionova in the final round of qualifying on Friday.

Play starts on the outside courts at 11:00 BST on Monday, with defending men's champion Djokovic opening up Centre Court as Wimbledon tradition dictates - although he will play Draper this year at a slightly later time of 13:30 BST.

More to follow.