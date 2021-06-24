Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem was forced to retire with the injury during a match in Mallorca this week

US Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week's Wimbledon with a wrist injury that he says will sideline him for several weeks.

The Austrian, 27, retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday after hurting his wrist while hitting a forehand.

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem posted on Instagram. external-link

"I will do my best to be back on court soon."

World number five Thiem will have to wear a wrist splint for five weeks after tests found he had a 'detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist'.

He was due to be seeded fourth at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday and runs until 11 July.

The two-time French Open finalist lost in the first round in Paris this year and had previously taken a break from the tour to "reset" after the physical and emotional impact of winning his first Grand Slam in New York in September.

He had already pulled out of next month's Tokyo Olympics to concentrate on Wimbledon and defending his US Open title in New York later this year.

The Wimbledon men's draw is also missing 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam to "recuperate after a long clay-court season".