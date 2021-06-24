Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Camila Giorgi reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2018

Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi knocked out Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International.

Giorgi, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon three years ago, won 7-6 (7-5) 0-6 6-4 to set up a semi-final against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5.

In the other semi-final, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Latvian Ostapenko recovered from a slow start to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina 1-6 7-5 6-2, while French Open quarter-finalist Rybakina defeated Anastasija Sevastova 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, in the doubles in Eastbourne, Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram - the third seeds - reached the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-3 win over Australians John Peers and John Patrick Smith.

But Britain's Jonny O'Mara and partner Hugo Nys of Monaco were knocked out.

The Eastbourne International is one of the last grass-court tournaments before Wimbledon starts on Monday, 28 June.