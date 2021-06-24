Last updated on .From the section Tennis

At 290 in the world, Katie Swan was ranked 181 places below opponent Caty McNally

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July

Britain's Katie Swan is one win away from the Wimbledon main draw after coming from behind to beat American Caty McNally in the second round of qualifying.

Swan, 22, trailed 5-3 in the final set but won four games in a row for a 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory at Roehampton.

She plays Australian Arina Rodionova on Friday for a spot in the grass-court Grand Slam, which starts on Monday.

Swan is the sole Briton left in women's qualifying after Naiktha Bains lost.

Bains, 23, was beaten 6-1 6-2 by Bulgarian eighth seed Tsvetana Pironkova, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist.

Later on Thursday, Britons Arthur Fery, 18, and Anton Matusevich, 20, play their final matches in men's qualifying.