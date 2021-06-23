Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Arthur Fery has twice beaten players ranked higher than him in qualifying

Teenager Arthur Fery and fellow Briton Anton Matusevic reached the final round of men's qualifying at Wimbledon.

In women's qualifying, compatriots Katie Swan and Naiktha Bains made winning starts to their campaigns.

Bains, 23, came from 4-1 down against Hungary's Reca Luca Jani to win 7-5 6-3.

Similarly, 22-year-old Swan trailed Australia's Lizette Cabrera 4-2 before overhauling the deficit and winning 7-5 6-2.

Matusevich fended off break points in his opening game before breaking at the end of a competitive first set for the lead over Spain's Carlos Taberner.

The 20-year-old world number 454 dominated the second set on his way to a 6-4 6-1 win, and he will face 10th seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles, also from Spain, in the final round.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Fery beat Australia's Matthew Ebden, ranked 800 places higher than him, 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-5.

The world number 1,038 faces eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands in the last qualifying round.

The other two members of the first-round winning teenage trio failed to advance, with Jack Pinnington Jones, 18, losing 6-3 6-2 to France's Arthur Rinderknech, and Felix Gill beaten 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 by 32nd seed Marc Polmans from Australia.

British 17-year-old Matilda Mutavdzic lost 6-1 6-2 in her first-round match to Croatia's Ana Konjuh, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2017.

In the second round, Eden Silva lost 6-1 6-2 to American Katie Volynets, who faced only two break points from Silva in the match.

Norrie seeded for first time at Grand Slam

Three British players will be seeded at this year's Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

British number one Dan Evans will be the 23rd seed, with Cameron Norrie seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time.

The Queen's Club finalist will be the 30th seed, with 2017 semi-finalist Johanna Konta seeded 28th in the women's singles.

The seedings reflect the world rankings and so in the absence of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, world number three and defending champion Simona Halep becomes the second seed in the women's draw.

The draw is due to take place on Friday.