Dominic Thiem reached the Wimbledon round of 16 in 2017

US Open champion Dominic Thiem is a doubt for next week's Wimbledon with a wrist injury.

The Austrian retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday after appearing to hurt his wrist while hitting a forehand.

An initial scan carried out locally has proved inconclusive.

Thiem, 27, will consult a wrist specialist in Barcelona before deciding whether he can compete at Wimbledon, where he was due to be seeded fourth.

The two-time French Open finalist lost in the first round in Paris this year and had previously taken a break from the tour to "reset" after the physical and emotional impact of winning his first major in New York in September.

Wimbledon starts on Monday and runs until 11 July.