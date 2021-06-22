Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019

Dayana Yastremska's doping ban has been lifted after an independent tribunal accepted that her positive test was the result of contamination.

Ukrainian Yastremska, 21, was provisionally banned in January for failing an out-of-competition test.

The tribunal, under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, said she "bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

"I'm glad and relieved to announce that I have been cleared of any wrongdoing," Yastremska said on Twitter.

"I've been through a lot during the last six months and it has been difficult to cope with all the negative comments."

The world number 37 denied using performance-enhancing drugs after testing positive for mesterolone metabolite, an anabolic agent, in November.

She first appealed to an International Tennis Federation (ITF) independent tribunal which upheld her provisional ban on January 23. A further appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in order to compete at the Australian Open was also rejected.

Yastremska has since missed French Open and is not competing at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the Ukrainian anti-doping agency to Cas.