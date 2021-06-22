Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Pinnington Jones is ranked 1194 in the world

British teenagers Felix Gill, Jack Pinnington Jones and Arthur Fery overcame big rankings gaps to win their openers in Wimbledon qualifying.

Gill, 19, beat Serbia's Danilo Petrovic, ranked 823 places above him, 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

Fery, also 19, defeated 29th seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India, ranked 891 places higher, 6-1 7-6 (7-5).

Pinnington Jones, 18, overcame a deficit of 983 places in a 6-4 6-3 victory over Brazil's Joao Menezes.

They are joined in the second round by Anton Matusevich, who came from behind to beat 16-year-old William Jansen 4-6 6-0 6-4 in an all-British encounter.

But compatriots Ryan Peniston, Aidan McHugh and Stuart Parker were all beaten.

In the women's qualifying event, world number 459 Tara Moore beat Mexican world number 131 Renata Zarazua 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Fellow Britons Eden Silva and Eva Shaw are due to play their first-round matches later on Tuesday, after rain washed out Monday's first day of play.

There are three rounds of qualifying for Wimbledon, with the grass-court Grand Slam beginning on Monday.