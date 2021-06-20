Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Gordon Reid won the Queen's wheelchair title with an emphatic victory over top seed and Wimbledon champion Gustavo Fernandez.

The Scot, 29, beat the Argentine 6-2 6-2 to claim the Cinch Championships.

Reid, who saved two match points in Saturday's semi-finals, now hopes to win his second Wimbledon singles title.

"I was really happy with my performance. It was great to be back on the grass and I'm looking forward to Wimbledon," he said.

"It will be tough but this is great preparation."

Elsewhere, top seed Yui Kamiji of Japan saved match points in the final-set tie-break before winning the wheelchair title in Birmingham.

She beat world Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands 6-1 1-6 7-6.