Eastbourne 2021: How to watch live on BBC TV, plus Wimbledon qualifying details
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Eastbourne returns after a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic and the BBC has extensive live coverage.
From Monday you can watch the WTA tournament at Eastbourne as well as the qualifying tournament for Wimbledon.
Five of the world's top 10 players will contest the Viking International Eastbourne with world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus the top seed.
Czech Karolina Pliskova returns to defend her title while Britons Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also play.
The star-studded draw also includes three Grand Slam champions in Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, Canada's 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open.
American teenager Coco Gauff makes her debut at Eastbourne, which takes place from 21-26 June.
BBC day-by-day coverage
All times are BST. Schedules are subject to late changes and the BBC cannot be held responsible for any changes that may be made.
Monday 21 June
13:45-16:45 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two
11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website
Tuesday 22 June
13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two
11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website
Wednesday 23 June
13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two
11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website
Thursday 24 June
13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two
11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website
Friday 25 June
13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two
Saturday 26 June
12:15-15:00 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC One