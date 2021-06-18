Queen's Club 2021: Rain delays quarter-finals for British trio
Rain delayed an historic day at Queen's Club on Friday, with three Britons due to contest the quarter-finals for the first time in the Open era.
British number one Dan Evans is due to play Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini before an all-British clash between Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper.
Berrettini knocked out five-time champion Andy Murray.
Play is also delayed at the women's Birmingham Classic, with Heather Watson also in quarter-final action.
Wheelchair singles tennis at Queen's was also postponed, with the wheelchair doubles moved indoors.