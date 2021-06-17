Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number three Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month's Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won the Wimbledon titles in 2008 and 2010, says he needs to "recuperate after a long clay-court season".

"It's never an easy decision but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," said the Spaniard.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy."

The 35-year-old added: "That is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition."

Nadal hinted at the decision after his defeat by Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals last week.

If defending champion Djokovic wins the title at the All England Club, it will move him level with the record shared by Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer of 20 men's major singles titles.

More to follow.