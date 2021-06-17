Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur is into the Birmingham Classic quarter-finals after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-3).

Jabeur, 26, took the first set comfortably against her 18-year-old opponent and although Fernandez levelled the match, Jabeur won the decider in a dominant tie-break.

She is the highest-ranked Arab in WTA history and the African number one.

"I hope I can inspire a new generation to come and help me," she said.

In the last eight she faces Russia's Anastasia Potapova, the 2016 Wimbledon Girls' champion, who beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-3.

Britain's Heather Watson will face Donna Vekic, advancing after Nottingham Open finalist Zhang Shuai retired injured during the first set.

Latvia's fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko was denied a third successive appearance in the quarter-finals, losing a heavy-hitting contest to qualifier Czech Tereza Martincova, who reached back-to-back quarter-finals on grass with a 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-2 win.

In Berlin, fifth seed Belinda Bencic was joined by two-time Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.