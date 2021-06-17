Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Konta has played in the last eight Eastbourne events, going out to Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals in her two best runs at the tournament.

Viking International Eastbourne Dates: 19-26 June Venue: Devonshire Park Coverage: Live video on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from next week's WTA tournament in Eastbourne to protect her troublesome right knee.

The British number one won her first ever grass-court tournament in Nottingham on Sunday.

Konta, 30, has suffered with knee problems in the past with her 2019 and 2020 campaigns affected by injuries.

However, the world number 30 does not believe it will affect her participation at Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June.

The Eastbourne event, which starts on Saturday, still has a stellar line-up planned, with six of the world's top 10 women finetuning their preparation at Devonshire Park.

World number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the top seed and a 2018 finalist, while 2019 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu from Canada and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland are also in the draw.

Ukrainian world number six Elina Svitolina and defending champion Karolina Pliskova are also due to compete.