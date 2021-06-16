Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie has won eight matches this year against players ranked in the world's top 25

British number two Cameron Norrie backed up his first win at Queen's with another against Russia's Aslan Karatsev to reach the quarter-finals.

Norrie, 25, won 7-5 6-2 against fifth seed Karatsev, who surprisingly reached the Australian Open semi-finals in February.

Norrie could face another Briton, Jack Draper, in the last eight.

Draper, 19, meets Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Cinch Championships later on Wednesday.

Norrie has enjoyed a fantastic 2021 so far and won 27 of his 39 matches this year, leaving only top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic having claimed as many.

After edging a hard-fought first set, Norrie eased away in the second as Karatsev appeared to be hampered by an injury after a fall.

The Briton, now at a career-high 41st in the world, has won 14 matches against an opponent ranked above him this year.

"He's having a great year and won a lot this year so it's a huge win for me," said Norrie, who has reached the third round of the past three Grand Slams.

"It's another match on the grass, it is all invaluable for me."

Norrie and Draper are two of four British men to reach the second round, with former world number one Andy Murray and British number one Dan Evans also progressing on Tuesday.

It is the first time since 2005 that four British players won their opening singles matches at the west London club.