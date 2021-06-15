Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans progresses to the second round for only the second time at Queen's

British number one Dan Evans reached the second round of Queen's with a 6-4 6-4 win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Sixth seed Evans had never been past the second round at the grass-court tournament.

Evans, ranked 25 in the world, faces France's Adrian Mannarino next.

Watch live as Andy Murray looks to join Evans and British number two Cameron Norrie in the second round, when he faces Benoit Paire.

