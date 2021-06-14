Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper is ranked 309th in the world

British teenager Jack Draper stunned Italian third seed Jannik Sinner at Queen's Club for a first ATP Tour win.

Wildcard Draper, 19, came from 4-0 down in the first set to win 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-2) in their first-round match.

He saved set points in the first tie-break and dominated the second against 19-year-old Sinner, who is ranked 286 places above the Briton.

"Glad I was able to play well against such a great player like Jannik," said Draper.

Sinner is ranked 23rd in the world and reached the last 16 at the French Open last week.

"He's way ahead of where I am, really, so I've got a lot to do to catch up with him, but it's nice to beat him on this court," said Draper, who was runner-up in the Wimbledon boys' singles in 2018.

He will play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik or France's Jeremy Chardy in the second round at the Cinch Championships.

Draper made his ATP Tour main-draw debut earlier this year in Miami, pushing Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the first set before collapsing with a heat-related illness.

Fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady are in action in the Queen's singles on Monday, while former world number one Andy Murray and British number one Dan Evans open their campaigns on Tuesday.