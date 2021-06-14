Stuart Parker has won men's singles, doubles and team gold for Jersey at the past two Island Games

Jersey's Stuart Parker says he is relishing the chance to play at Queen's.

The 23-year-old was given a singles wildcard for the qualifiers of the pre-Wimbledon grass-court event in London and will also play in the last 32 of the doubles on Monday.

Parker lost 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Saturday.

"It's a great opportunity for me to hang around the top players and pick up a couple of things from them," he said.

"It's going to motivate me to reach this level and I hope to be at this level in the next year or two," added Parker, who is ranked 573 in the world.

Parker is the 17th-ranked British player in the ATP standings and has been in good form in the Challenger Tour, reaching at least the quarter-finals in his last six events and making the final of a tournament in Tunisia in February.

"I was playing in Turkey and I had a phone call form the LTA to say that they would like to give me a wildcard for a challenger event in Nottingham," Parker said.

"I played doubles there and on that day they called me and said they'd like to give me a wildcard into Queen's qualifying.

"I didn't think I would be able to play at Queen's, I was looking for a wildcard for Wimbledon qualifying," he added.

"But I had a great start to the year so I think they recognised that and have given me some opportunities, which is great."