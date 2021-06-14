Stuart Parker: Jersey tennis player relishing Queen's opportunity
Jersey's Stuart Parker says he is relishing the chance to play at Queen's.
The 23-year-old was given a singles wildcard for the qualifiers of the pre-Wimbledon grass-court event in London and will also play in the last 32 of the doubles on Monday.
Parker lost 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Saturday.
"It's a great opportunity for me to hang around the top players and pick up a couple of things from them," he said.
"It's going to motivate me to reach this level and I hope to be at this level in the next year or two," added Parker, who is ranked 573 in the world.
Parker is the 17th-ranked British player in the ATP standings and has been in good form in the Challenger Tour, reaching at least the quarter-finals in his last six events and making the final of a tournament in Tunisia in February.
"I was playing in Turkey and I had a phone call form the LTA to say that they would like to give me a wildcard for a challenger event in Nottingham," Parker said.
"I played doubles there and on that day they called me and said they'd like to give me a wildcard into Queen's qualifying.
"I didn't think I would be able to play at Queen's, I was looking for a wildcard for Wimbledon qualifying," he added.
"But I had a great start to the year so I think they recognised that and have given me some opportunities, which is great."