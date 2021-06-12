Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Johanna Konta reached her first final for two years by beating Nina Stojanovic at the Nottingham Open.

The top seed beat the Serb 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to reach the final of the grass-court tournament for a third time.

She will face either Chinese fourth seed Zhang Shuai or American 14th seed Lauren Davis in Sunday's final.

Konta, without back-to-back wins this season until this event, is finding good form at the right time with Wimbledon just over a fortnight away.

But the Briton took the long route to victory, failing to convert a match point at 5-3 in the second before losing that set. She was then also a break up in the third but was pegged back by the Serb before finally claiming victory on a second match point, which came more than an hour after the first one.

Konta was grateful for the noisy home support.

"It was brilliant. You guys are literally the biggest crowd I've played in front of for a long time - it feels like a full Arthur Ashe [Stadium]," she said.

World number 20 Konta's most recent final was in May 2019 at the Italian Open when she lost to Karolina Pliskova.

Victory on Sunday would be Konta's fourth WTA title and her first since winning in Miami in 2017.

"It's a final and it's a privilege to play one," said Konta, who has never won a title on grass.

"But it is just another tennis match and my job is to just go out there and win. I'm just going to enjoy it."