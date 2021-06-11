Djokovic is the first player to beat Nadal twice on the Roland Garros clay, also beating him in the 2015 quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal's reign at the French Open with a four-set win in a classic semi-final which will be ranked among the all-time great matches on the Roland Garros clay.

Serbian top seed Djokovic won 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 against Nadal, champion in each of the last four years.

Nadal, going for a record-extending 14th title, lost at Roland Garros for only the third time in 108 matches.

Djokovic, 34, must now recover to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

The 22-year-old Greek reached his first Grand Slam final by beating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic earlier on Friday.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas must surely have been watching, like the rest of the tennis world was, as two of the all-time greats fought out a brutal battle for the right to face him in the showpiece.

The high-quality match was full of drama and suspense, twists and turns, throughout as it was played in front of 5,000 fans, who were allowed to stay despite France's 11pm curfew as part of its coronavirus restrictions.

That decision came after a remarkable 96-minute third set which saw Djokovic hold his nerve to win a tie-break on which the whole match seemed to hinge.

Spaniard Nadal, 35, did break serve in the first game of the fourth set and led 2-0, but could not cope with Djokovic's sky-high level as he quickly won the next six games to wrap up victory after more than four hours on court.

Djokovic looked shattered as he raised his arms in celebration, then wearily broke into a smile as he prepared for the on-court interview given by the winner.

"To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis," said the Djokovic, who could now win his 19th Grand Slam title to move one behind Nadal and Federer's all-time record.

"It's hard to find the words to sum up how I feel. You tell yourself there is no pressure but there is. Pressure is a privilege - to test my game and my character in matches like this."

Djokovic maintains composure as he recovers from slow start

Beating Nadal on the Roland Garros clay is widely considered one of the toughest tasks in sport, but if anyone was going to achieve that this year then it felt like Djokovic was the man to do it.

The world number one had been hitting cleanly and precisely throughout the tournament, moving well and playing aggressively on his way to the last four.

Nadal blew Djokovic away in a fast start when they met on Chatrier in October's final and, after seeing off two break points in a nine-minute opening game, again managed to get the scoreboard quickly moving in his favour.

Unable to find his rhythm, or his touch with some early drop-shots, Djokovic fell 5-0 behind in another extraordinary start which few would have expected.

Djokovic saved the bagel with a hold, settling down further to get one break back but was unable to nab another.

Nadal served out at the second time of asking, taking his seventh break point of an enthralling first set lasting almost an hour.

The ferocity of the exchanges continued in an equally exhausting second set.

Djokovic was unable to consolidate an early break at 2-0, but did back up another in the sixth game with a mammoth hold where he saved three break-back points.

Pressure told when Djokovic attempted to serve out the set, producing a double fault to give another break-back point to Nadal.

The Serb was let off the hook when Nadal batted a return long and saved another on his way to restoring parity at one-set all.

More to follow.