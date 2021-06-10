Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta reached the 2017 and 2018 finals in Nottingham

Top seed and British number one Johanna Konta beat Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova in three sets to progress to the quarter-finals at the Nottingham Open.

Twice runner-up Konta, 30, won 6-2 1-6 6-3 and will face Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck for a place in the last four.

Konta broke world number 159 Kozlova's serve twice in a comfortable first set.

Kozlova dominated the second set but failed to convert three break points early in the third and it was Konta who made the decisive breakthrough to win.

Konta, who split from her coach Dimitri Zavialoff over the weekend, was given a bye through the first round before comfortably beating the Netherlands' Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Briton lost in both the 2017 and 2018 finals, with the former preceding Konta's run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Also in Nottingham on Thursday, British number two Heather Watson plays Katie Boulter for a place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, in the men's challenger event British number one Dan Evans continues the defence of his title against Denis Kudla on Friday.