Dan Evans is through to the Nottingham Challenger quarter-finals

British number one Dan Evans says he is finding the restrictions of the UK coronavirus bubble hard to adjust to.

Evans had expressed reluctance to sign up to another bubble following his defeat in the French Open first round, but accepted a wildcard to defend his ATP Challenger title in Nottingham.

Players are not allowed to leave hotel rooms once they return from the venue.

"To be stood outside the door of the hotel having some fresh air isn't harming anyone," he said.

"That's a difficult one for me."

Life in Paris seemed more relaxed despite the country still being under restrictions and curfews last week.

"It was great, you definitely take it for granted," he said. "Sitting in a hotel room is not the normal life.

"It's pretty nice to go for a walk by the Eiffel Tower for an hour. It was good but it is a little different here. Some interesting thoughts on standing outside the door of the hotel."

Top seed Evans, 31, overcame Australia's Matthew Ebden 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the grass-court tournament.

Evans and world number 230 Ebden traded breaks in the first set and the Briton had to come from behind to win the tie-break.

There were four consecutive breaks of service in the second before the match was decided by another tie-break.

He will face Denis Kudla in the quarter-finals after the American beat Britain's Liam Broady 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

In the WTA Nottingham Open, British wildcard Katie Boulter continued her comeback with an emphatic win over the Czech number six seed Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-3.

Also in action today are Harriet Dart, and number nine seed Heather Watson in an all-British clash with Tara Moore, being shown live on BBC Sport